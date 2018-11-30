City of Jackson Christmas festivities

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Preparations are underway for Christmas events in Jackson.
The trees that will be used in the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony are now set up outside city hall.
Keyshia Sanders, constituent services manager for the City of Jackson, said the annual ceremony kicks off the city’s holiday events and shines a light on the positive things happening in Jackson.
“This year, we definitely want to focus on highlighting our Jackson Public School youth,” Sanders said. “Tomorrow, during the Christmas tree lighting we will have several different performances by different students from the school district, and even with our grand marshal who is a product of JPS, who is also a best-selling author, which is Angie Thomas, the author of The Hate U Give, she will be the grand marshal.”
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at City Hall. The City of Jackson Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.
From the Fairgrounds the parade will travel west on Amite Street to State Street, will travel through Downtown Jackson, and wrap up on Pascagoula to Jefferson Street, where all parade participants will travel back to the Fairgrounds.
