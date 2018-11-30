Bosnian Srebrenica commander acquitted of war crimes

FILE - In this June 1, 2011 file photo, former Bosnian wartime commander of Srebrenica, Naser Oric, talks to The Associated Press in Sarajevo, Bosnia. A Bosnian appeals court on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, has acquitted Oric of committing atrocities during the 1992-95 Balkan conflict. He was accused of killing three Serb prisoners of war in villages around Srebrenica in the early days of the conflict. (AP Photo/Amel Emric, File) (Amel Emric)