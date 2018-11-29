So much twinning: Six sets of twins play on TX high school basketball team.

SPLENDORA, TX (KTRK/CNN) - Those who have been to basketball games at Splendora High School this year thought they were may think seeing double, but they weren’t. There are six sets of twins hooping it up this season.
Splendora High School is home of Wildcats basketball and home court of a dozen twins.
Jannet and Jacquelin Reyes, 15 years old, are both point guards on their team.
“We each have our thing we do on the court,” the girls said. “We just give each other a look and we know what we’re doing.”
They’re joined by twins Zoe and Maci Surber, both guards, able to use their identical looks to confuse the opposition.
Then there are the Ferrari Johnson brothers, Lucas and Ian - one a guard, the other a forward - and the brother and sister twins, Jordan and Adam Carter.
“I consider myself the better player,” said Adam, to which his sister said, “We’re going to argue.”
Shayla and Shelby Keck, both seniors, are both on the girls team.
“We know how to finish each other’s sentences,” Shelby said. “We’re each other’s best friend, and we encourage each other in basketball.”
Consider that the schools two basketball coaches are fathers of twins, too.
Ryan and Errol Kendall’s dad is their coach. What surprises them is they have so much company.
“This is crazy,” said Ryan Kendall. “I’ve never gone to school with this many twins.”
That's why the Splendora wildcats are getting a lot of double-takes this year, and the tradition continues.
Next year, more twins will be playing sports at the school.
Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.