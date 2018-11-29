Richardson Light Show opens to the public for 18th year

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - Christmas is around the corner and that means one local holiday tradition has started.
It’s not quite December, yet, but the Richardson Light Show is the place to be when looking for some holiday cheer.
The show started small with the Richardson’s 10-year-old son wanting to add more decorations to the yard, but according to Carol Richardson, it’s now gotten so big that they start setting up on Labor Day.
“We started out like most people would, with a few decorations," explained Carol. “We had a couple wire frame deer, a little nativity scene, probably one inflatable, maybe two. So a few years passed and you know we began to collect a few more items at the time. When we put them up, we would see people would come by and you know kind of enjoy looking at them. That really intrigued him and everything just grew from there.”
300 inflatables, 200 Christmas characters, an actual gingerbread house that the family hand-makes themselves and more than one thousand lights.
The Richardson’s son is all grown up now, but the family still makes time every year to put out all the decorations for the community.
“People have told us how much they enjoy it," said Carol. “It’s become a tradition for many, many people, just seeing the joy from people seeing it.”
People will drive for hours to see the lights in Madison.
The Richardsons do want people to know that you can always check out their designated driving map here so that traffic can flow properly in the neighborhood.
The Richardson Family will be participating on Season 6 of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC.
