Notorious serial killer linked to murder of Jackson 16-year-old

Samuel Little is currently in prison in Texas, where he has confessed to 90 murders across the country.

Notorious serial killer linked to murder of Jackson 16-year-old
Samuel Little, 78, has confessed to at least 90 other killings across the country (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Waverly McCarthy | November 28, 2018 at 9:22 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 9:24 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The FBI is linking the man among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history to an unsolved murder here in Jackson.

The FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program says Samuel Little confessed to killing a 16-year-old black man in Jackson in 1984.

Little is currently in prison in Texas, where he has confessed to 90 murders across the country.

[ Inmate confesses to 90 deaths; investigators corroborate 30 ]

Little is accused of murdering three women in Harrison County, one woman in Jackson County, and one woman in Lee County.

[ Sheriff: Serial killer admits to murdering 2 more Coast women on the same day ]

According to WLOX, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Little has been charged with the murders of Alice Taylor and Tracy Johnson, two women who were killed in December 1992. Earlier this month, Little was charged with the murder of Julia Critchfield, who was murdered in 1978.

Alice Taylor, left, and Tracy Johnson are believed to have been killed by serial killer Samuel Little.
Alice Taylor, left, and Tracy Johnson are believed to have been killed by serial killer Samuel Little.

RELATED STORIES

[ Serial killer linked to 90 murders confesses to two Louisiana cold cases ]

[ Serial Killer with more than 90 alleged victims may have at least one in Jackson County ]

[ Confessed serial killer charged with 1970s murder of South Mississippi woman ]

Jackson police say they are aware of the FBI’s findings and are looking into the matter.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.