MBraves introduce new VP and GM

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Pete Laven is the new vice president and General Manager of the Mississippi Braves.
A press release from the Atlanta Braves' Double-A affiliate touts Laven as a 27-year veteran working in professional baseball. Nearly half of Laven’s time working in baseball came with the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
“I am extremely honored to join the Atlanta Braves organization as General Manager in Pearl,” said Laven in the team’s press release. “I can’t wait to get started working with the Mississippi Braves' talented staff to deliver the best possible fan experience at Trustmark Park in 2019 and beyond.”
“We are excited to welcome Pete to the Mississippi Braves and into the Braves organization,” said Atlanta Braves' Executive Vice President of Minor League Affiliates and Strategic Planning Chip Moore in the press release. “His leadership skills and industry experience is the right fit to revitalize the Mississippi Braves brand in the greater Jackson region. We look forward to Pete leading the M-Braves for many years to come.”
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.