Man’s body found in well in North Mississippi; three charged with murder

DUCK HILL, MS (WLBT) - Three men have been charged with murder after the body of a Grenada County man was discovered in a well.
According to WTVA, deputies were called to a shooting at a home at the McCain Estates at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, where they found blood and shell casings. At around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, the body of Wille Hooper was found in a well in the Duck Hill area of Montgomery County at Highway 404 West.
Officials had to drain the well before they were able to recover his body.
31-year-old Monique Lott, 32-year-old Mark Lott and 27-year-old Marquize Tillmon are charged with capital murder in connection with Hooper’s death. Montgomery County Sheriff Alton Strider says Lott was dating Hooper’s ex-girlfriend and they shared a child.
The sheriff says it appears Hooper was shot and killed Sunday morning at the home in McCain Estates. Hooper had reportedly gone to the home to visit his ex-girlfriend, according to Strider.
His body was dumped in the well on property owned by Lott’s father and aunt, WTVA reports.
All three are being held in the Grenada County Jail pending a court appearance this afternoon.
