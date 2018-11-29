Man reported missing in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.
According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Wesley Watts was last seen at the Pricedale One Stop on state Route 44 on Nov. 5.
Officials believe Watts could be in Pike County or Lincoln County.
If you have any information on Watts’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call Pike County Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.
