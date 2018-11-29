Man reported missing in Pike County

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Watts was last seen on Nov. 5. (Source: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)
By Chris Thies | November 29, 2018 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 11:35 AM

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Wesley Watts was last seen at the Pricedale One Stop on state Route 44 on Nov. 5.

Officials believe Watts could be in Pike County or Lincoln County.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigation's Division, is requesting the public's assistance in locating...

If you have any information on Watts’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call Pike County Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

