Jewish professor finds swastikas spray-painted on her office at Columbia University

(CNN) - The NYPD is investigating after swastikas were spray-painted on the office of a Columbia University professor.
Professor Elizabeth Midlarsky is Jewish and has published various articles related to the Holocaust.
She says she found the swastikas and reported them to security Wednesday.
The 77-year-old has worked at the university's Teachers College for 28 years.
In a statement, the president of Columbia's Teachers College said, "We unequivocally condemn any expression of hatred, which has no place in our society. We are outraged and horrified by this act of aggression and use of this vile anti-Semitic symbol against a valued member of our community."
This is not the first the professor has been targeted with a symbol of hate.
A swastika was spray-painted on her office door in 2007.
