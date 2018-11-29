Jackson Police Department headquarters evacuated due to electrical fire

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The headquarters for the Jackson Police Department were evacuated Thursday morning due to an electrical fire.
According to the Jackson Police Chief the fire is believed to have been started by a space heater plugged into a cubicle near someone's desk.
Over 200 employees were sent home.
The Chief said that police officers are still conducting police business as usual.
Court services will not be available today. If someone owes a court fee, they need to pay it online.
Any court sessions scheduled today are also postponed.
Chief said that water from the sprinkler system inside the building caused the most damage.
The fire department responded and extinguished the fire
