Jackson city councilman calls for boycott of Northpark Mall

We are a community partner and value all of our patrons. We are doing everything we can to help remedy the situation. Northpark is a shopping center for all, a place where families and shoppers can come together in unity. We do not promote or condone any specific political opinions or religious affiliation. We believe everyone is entitled to their own beliefs and opinions and provide a neutral space for the community to share their cause in a safe and specified area through an application process where any group and/or organization can apply to participate and share their message.

Christy Pender - Northpark Mall Marketing and Business Development Manager