First Alert Forecast: warmer, few showers Thursday; storms late Friday

THURSDAY: Warmer, muggier breezes will import moisture into the region Thursday. Expect mostly to variably cloudy skies amid warmer temperatures as well. Expect highs to push into the upper 60s and lower 70s through the day with a chance for a few afternoon showers to sneak in from the south.
FRIDAY: Clouds will hold firm through Friday with increasing chances for showers and storms through the day. Temperatures, amid aggressive southerly breezes, will work their way into the middle 70s. A front to west of the area will gather strengthen, bringing with it a line of storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with downpours, lightning, gusty winds, hail and a spin-up tornado or two. Stay weather aware during this time.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As the front pushes east of the area, rain chances will decrease through Saturday morning – eventually leading to increasing sunny breaks by the afternoon. We’ll remain mild through Sunday and Monday before another cold front pushes across the region, taking highs from the 70s to the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
