First Alert Forecast: warmer, few showers Thursday; storms late Friday

FRIDAY: Clouds will hold firm through Friday with increasing chances for showers and storms through the day. Temperatures, amid aggressive southerly breezes, will work their way into the middle 70s. A front to west of the area will gather strengthen, bringing with it a line of storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with downpours, lightning, gusty winds, hail and a spin-up tornado or two. Stay weather aware during this time.