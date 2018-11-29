Community meeting tonight to discuss ways to support educational excellence in JPS

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A community meeting is happening Thursday night from 6:00-8:00 p.m. to discuss and share findings from a student-centered study.
Governor Phil Bryant, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Jackson Public School District, Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene, Rhea Williams-Bishop, and W.K. Kellogg Foundation are going to discuss the next steps in the development of plan of action to support educational excellence in Jackson Public Schools.
The community is invited to this event happening at the Jackson Convention Complex at 105 E. Pascagoula Street.
