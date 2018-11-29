BREAKING: Two children shot on State Street in front of UMMC; police searching for suspect

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Two children were shot on State Street, prompting an active shooter report at UMMC.
Police say a 1-year old and 3-year old were shot outside of UMMC when multiple shots were fired into a car. According to Jackson Police Chief James Davis, the mother stopped the car, grabbed her children and ran onto UMMC campus to the parking garage with both children in her arms.
Several shell casings were recovered. Police say it’s too early in the investigation to determine motive.
Chief Davis says both children are in stable condition. One was shot in the leg and the other shot in the torso.
The shooter is on the loose and police are actively searching. Police say the shooter drove away in a black Nissan Sedan with a Canon paper tag. He was last seen going South on Woodrow Wilson.
Chief Davis dismissed reports of an active shooter at UMMC after the hospital sent an alert of an active shooter in the parking garage.
UMMC employees and students are able to use State Street to leave campus but no one else is able to turn on to State Street, which is blocked from Woodrow Wilson to Lakeland.
This is a developing story and will continue to update.
