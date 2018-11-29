Alcorn seeking first SWAC Championship win since 2015

LORMAN, MS (WLBT) - This is Alcorn State’s fourth straight season making it to the SWAC Championship game, but this is the first year the Braves have ever hosted the game.
Alcorn beat Southern earlier in the season 20-3, but since then the Jaguars have won five straight games, including a 10 point victory over their rival, Grambling. Now the Braves have to stop that the Jags' momentum in order to notch their first SWAC Championship win since 2015.
“They’ve gotten better since then,” Alcorn Head Coach Fred McNair said about Southern. “They’ve changed quarterbacks and they have confidence. Five wins in a row and they won the Bayou Classic. That’s big. Things like that kind of help to give you motivation and confidence.”
The Braves are aware of the changes the Jaguars have made, and say they’ll make changes as well.
“We’re going to compete and go harder,” Alcorn senior defensive lineman Sterling Shippy said. “We know the team. We watch film. I know the coaches are going to have a great game plan just like they did when we played them the first time. They’re a great team, but we’re going to compete and do our best and the rest will take care of itself.”
Kickoff for the SWAC Championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday at Jack Spinks Football Stadium.
