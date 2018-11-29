Alcorn dominates All-SWAC honors

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WLBT) - Alcorn State placed 10 players on the All-SWAC 1st, part of a league-high 12 players to earn all-league honors, and Fred McNair and Noah Johnson were named as the SWAC’s Coach and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Johnson, the Braves' junior quarterback, has accounted for over 2,700 yards of totel offense and 22 total touchdowns. He’s joined on the All-SWAC 1st team by teammates running back De’Shawn Walker, offensive linmen Chris McCrea, Mustaffa Ibrahim, and Kevin Hall, defensive lineman Terry Whittington and Sterling Shippy, linebacker Solomon Muhammad, and defensive backs Javen Morrison, and Qwynnterrio Cole.
Alcorn State tight end Jaquaveon Boles and offensive lineman Deonte Brooks were named 2nd team All-SWAC. They are joined on the 2nd team by Jackson state defensive lineman Malik Hamner and kicker Christian Jacquemin.
Fred McNair earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Braves to a 5th straight East Division title. Alcorn will be the first team to host the SWAC Championship Game on campus Saturday.
Johnson has also been named a finalist for the Walter Payton award, given annually to the best player in Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
