Woman sentenced to 12 years for drug and firearm possession

The trooper approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Jonathan Jarvis and the passenger as Aaliyah Williamson. Neither Jarvis nor Williamson had a valid Mississippi driver’s license. The trooper could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jarvis and Williamson were asked to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, Jarvis told the trooper he had a weapon in the vehicle. The trooper ordered Williamson to remove the items from her pants, which was revealed as nearly 247 grams of methamphetamine “ice.” A search of the vehicle revealed several dosage units of Alprazolam, Acetaminophen/Oxycodone, and marijuana, along with one ounce of promethazine syrup. There were also digital scales, plastic baggies, two cell phones, and a stolen Smith and Wesson pistol. Two and a half grams of methamphetamine was also found in Williamson’s purse.