Woman sentenced to 12 years for drug and firearm possession

GULFPORT, MS (WLBT) - 24-year-old Aaliyah Williamson, of Bay St. Louis, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to serve a total of 12 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and for possession of a stolen firearm. Judge Ozerden ordered the sentences to run concurrently. Williamson was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.
On October 24, 2017, a Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Trooper observed a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Interstate 10-East near mile marker 28 following another vehicle too closely. The trooper tried to pull them over, but the vehicle was slow to stop and veered to the right shoulder. The trooper pulled alongside the vehicle, where it appeared the woman was hiding something in her pants. The vehicle came to a stop near mile marker 29.
The trooper approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Jonathan Jarvis and the passenger as Aaliyah Williamson. Neither Jarvis nor Williamson had a valid Mississippi driver’s license. The trooper could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jarvis and Williamson were asked to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, Jarvis told the trooper he had a weapon in the vehicle. The trooper ordered Williamson to remove the items from her pants, which was revealed as nearly 247 grams of methamphetamine “ice.” A search of the vehicle revealed several dosage units of Alprazolam, Acetaminophen/Oxycodone, and marijuana, along with one ounce of promethazine syrup. There were also digital scales, plastic baggies, two cell phones, and a stolen Smith and Wesson pistol. Two and a half grams of methamphetamine was also found in Williamson’s purse.
Williamson pled guilty on May 11, 2018. Jarvis pled guilty on May 5, 2018 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On August 21, 2018, he was sentenced by Judge Ozerden to serve 18 years in federal prison.
