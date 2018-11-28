Woman killed after being hit by car on Highway 18

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A woman was killed after being hit by a car on Highway 18.
Jackson police say the pedestrian walked onto the highway, at a location near Maddox Road, when she was struck.
The driver of the car stayed on scene and no charges are currently pending.
A second car flipped while attempting to avoid the crash. The female driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name while investigators attempt to gather additional information.
This investigation is ongoing.
