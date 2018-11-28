UN report says fragile climate puts food security at risk

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file, photo, a doctor measures the arm of a malnourished girl at the Aslam Health Center, Hajjah, Yemen. A UN report says feeding a hungry planet is growing increasingly difficult as climate change and depletion of land and other resources undermines food systems. A U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization report released Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, said population growth requires supplies of more nutritious food at affordable prices. But raising farm output is hard given the fragility of the environment given that use of resources has outstripped Earth’s carrying capacity in terms of land, water, and climate change. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File) (Hani Mohammed)