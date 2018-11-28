Two dead in 18 wheeler crash on John’s Mayton Road

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - Two people are dead after an 18 wheeler crash on John’s Mayton Road in Brandon.
According to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth, an 18 wheeler ran off road and hit a tree. Two people inside the 18 wheeler died at the scene.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.
It is not known what caused the 18 wheeler to run off the road.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
