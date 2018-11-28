Richland police dog takes bite out of crime

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Early Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle avoided a safety checkpoint on West Harper Street in Richland. After a short pursuit from police, the suspects' black Mercury Milan ran off the road and into a deep ditch.
Once the driver of the vehicle attempted to run away from the scene on foot, Richland police dog, Rico, was released and tracked down the suspect.
29-year-old Gary Maurice Mayes of Pearl will be charged with felony fleeing and eluding and felony possession of controlled substance. Mayes will make his court appearance on December 5th.
