Rankin supervisor’s welding trailer stolen

By Cheryl Lasseter | November 28, 2018 at 12:03 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 12:03 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Have you seen this welding trailer? Rankin County Supervisor Jared Morrison tells us he’s personally offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the trailer and the welding machine attached to it. He says it’s all worth about $8,000.

Surveillance video from the corner of Highway 49 and Main Street shows a pickup truck pulling the trailer at 6 a.m. Monday. Florence Police say someone in what appears to be a white Ford extended cab pickup truck stole it from Morrison Welding in Florence. The pickup was last seen heading north on Highway 49.

Call Florence Police, or call 601-850-9638 if you can help solve the crime.

