Rankin county schools get major upgrades

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - Improvements are on the way for the Rankin County School District.
New buildings, more classrooms and additions across the board are in the works. A $178.5 million bond issue is financing improvements and renovations to all 28 schools in the district.
More than $8 million will be spent at Brandon High School, built in 2005.
"We had had significant growth and then we leveled off," said Rankin County School District Director of Public Relations Kristen Windham. "So right now we're kind of in that level off period where we have time to play catch up before we might have another spurt with the county".
$6.1 million is being spent on dirt work for a new Northwest Rankin High School. It’s total cost is $42.2 million dollars.
"The new high school building will be 10th-12th with a ninth grade wing which will be the current middle school," said Windham. "Where the current high school is will be sixth through eighth".
Florence High School, built in 1967, will have $9.8 million in improvements with 10 new classrooms. McLaurin High, which is 59 years old, gets $9.6 million and two new classrooms among the renovations.
Pelahatchie High, also 59, is allotted $7.2 million with two new classrooms and two new career academies in the upgrades.
Pisgah High, built in 1978, gets $7.5 million, included are six new classrooms, two science labs and other additions. Puckett High receives $4.9 million. Two career academies, a science lab and dressing facility across Highway 18 are included.
Richland High, built in 2004, will have seven new classrooms and three career academies among the renovations.
"The improvements across the district are phenomenal. They're coming," added Windham.
Security cameras will now be installed in all schools at doors and in the hallways. District wide completion could take up to five years.
