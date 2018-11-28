Jeffery Simmons wins 23rd annual C Spire Conerly Trophy

Simmons earned the honor after totaling 59 tackles, including 14.5 for loss and one sack, four pass breakups and one forced fumble during the regular season. Earlier this season, he was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club for the second straight year. His 59 total tackles are the second-most in the SEC among defensive linemen, while his 14.5 tackles for loss lead MSU and are tied for fourth in the conference among all defenders.