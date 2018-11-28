Jackson State names John Hendrick new head football coach

"I had the pleasure of meeting with our football student-athletes last night along with VP/AD Robinson," said Dr. Bynum, JSU President. "The players consistently stated that Coach Hendrick is a leader, a father figure, a principled man who brought them together as a team with vision, structure, discipline and tough love. He allowed them to play their game and put them in the best position to succeed on and off the field. These are the attributes that we want in the head coach leading our young men and football program."