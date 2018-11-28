JPS hearing held for former Forest Hill band director

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The former director of the Forest Hill High School band took the stand Wednesday at a Jackson Public Schools' hearing regarding the controversial band performance that cost him his job.
Early in October, Demetri Jones received a letter from the school district saying he put the children in danger and exercised poor judgement.
According to a JPD district official, Jones claims he was unaware of the death of two Brookhaven police officers before performing the show at Brookhaven High School.
Wednesday, several witnesses came forward to testify.
Othor Cain, editor of the Mississippi Link Newspaper posted the hearing on his Facebook page.
The board has 30 days after they review the final transcripts from Wednesday’s hearing to make a decision to either uphold Jones' termination or to rehire him.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.