JPS hearing held for former Forest Hill band director

The board has 30 days after they review the final transcripts from Wednesday's hearing to make a decision to either uphold his termination or rehire.

Forest Hill's halftime band performance. Source: Facebook
By Waverly McCarthy | November 28, 2018 at 2:59 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 3:03 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The former director of the Forest Hill High School band took the stand Wednesday at a Jackson Public Schools' hearing regarding the controversial band performance that cost him his job.

Early in October, Demetri Jones received a letter from the school district saying he put the children in danger and exercised poor judgement.

According to a JPD district official, Jones claims he was unaware of the death of two Brookhaven police officers before performing the show at Brookhaven High School.

Wednesday, several witnesses came forward to testify.

Othor Cain, editor of the Mississippi Link Newspaper posted the hearing on his Facebook page.

Conclusion of Termination Hearing for Demetri Jones. Next steps, the court reporter will submit notes to hearing officer; hearing officer will submit report to board of trustees at JPS; the board will have 30 days to make a determination to either uphold Dr. Greene’s decision to terminate Jones or reinstate him; Jones will also have an opportunity to make a final plea to the board prior to their final decision.

Posted by Othor Cain on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

The board has 30 days after they review the final transcripts from Wednesday’s hearing to make a decision to either uphold Jones' termination or to rehire him.

