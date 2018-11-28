First Alert Forecast: warming trend begins; storm threat looms late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect highs to be in the lower, even middle 70s, these days. Rain chances will increase late Friday into early Saturday as a front pushes through the region. Strong storms can’t be ruled out during this time frame. Main threats look to be from strong winds and heavy rain; but hail and a few spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out as of now. Rain chances will decrease through Saturday morning – eventually leading to increasing sunny breaks by the afternoon. We’ll remain mild through Sunday and Monday before another cold front pushes across the region, taking highs from the 70s to the 50s by Tuesday.