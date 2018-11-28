First Alert Forecast: warming trend begins; storm threat looms late week

WEDNESDAY: Starting near freezing early with sunshine; clouds will begin to sneak by the afternoon hours. Overall, expect a nice day with milder temperatures – pushing their way into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will increase overnight as lows drop briefly into the 40s before sunrise Thursday.
THURSDAY: Warmer, muggier breezes will import moisture into the region Thursday. Expect mostly to variably cloudy skies amid warmer temperatures as well. Expect highs to push into the upper 60s and lower 70s through the day with a chance for a few afternoon showers to sneak in from the south.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect highs to be in the lower, even middle 70s, these days. Rain chances will increase late Friday into early Saturday as a front pushes through the region. Strong storms can’t be ruled out during this time frame. Main threats look to be from strong winds and heavy rain; but hail and a few spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out as of now. Rain chances will decrease through Saturday morning – eventually leading to increasing sunny breaks by the afternoon. We’ll remain mild through Sunday and Monday before another cold front pushes across the region, taking highs from the 70s to the 50s by Tuesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
