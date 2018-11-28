Carjacker sentenced to over 12 years behind bars

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - 26-year-old Reginald Henderson has been sentenced to 150 months in prison for his involvement in an armed carjacking which occurred early last year.
On Feb. 5, 2017, JPD responded to an armed carjacking on Grafton Street. The victim told police that she was held at gunpoint and watched as her 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from out of her driveway.
Jackson police identified the stolen vehicle as it drove down I-55 and chased the suspect until the driver wrecked near Terry Road.
Henderson, who was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous crime, was identified as the driver and placed under arrest. A .45 caliber handgun was also found in the vehicle.
After his prison sentence, Henderson will then serve 5 year of supervised release.
