Army reservist’s trumpet stolen on Veterans Day; instrument maker gives him a new one

ELKHORN, WI (WMTV/CNN) – An Army reservist had his beloved trumpet stolen from him on Veterans Day.
Now he’s making music again thanks to a Wisconsin business owner.
Matt Miller was in Milwaukee on Veterans Day when someone smashed the windows on his truck and the stole the trumpet he’s owned for 20 years.
Miller had the trumpet throughout his tour serving in Iraq, even playing taps at funerals for his fellow soldiers.
"All the experiences you have, the good and bad things you go through with a horn, you can't describe enough the sentimental value that goes with that," he said.
With Miller’s beloved trumpet gone, Brett Getzen, the president of the Wisconsin-based Getzen Company, stepped up.
"It was a very heartbreaking story to see … Matt's trumpet get stolen on Veterans Day, which was the worst part about it," said Getzen, whose company makes and sells brass instruments.
But Getzen knows a trumpet is more than just something to buy and sell.
"I know personally that trumpets aren't just things,” he said. “There is an emotional bond to them. I still have every one that I've ever owned, which is quite a few.”
Getzen gave Miller a brand-new horn valued at around $3,000.
“It looked beautiful. It was like, ‘I don’t even want to get fingerprints on it.’ It looks awesome,” Miller said.
Getzen said the gift was his way of thanking Miller for his service.
“I wanted to reach out and make sure he had another trumpet to replace that one,” he said. “Compared to the sacrifices he's made, it's nothing."
It’s a gesture that hits all the right notes for Miller.
“’I thank you’ is a serious, serious understatement. Eternally grateful for reaching out and doing this," Miller told Getzen.
Miller re-enlisted in the Army Reserve this summer for at least another four years. He plans to continue playing his new trumpet along with other musicians in the Army.
