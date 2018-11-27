Texas women arrested in Madison in multi-state shoplifting ring

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - The Madison Police Department received a call from Ulta Loss Prevention in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 26 at 8:39 p.m., regarding two women that were currently inside the Ulta Beauty Supply in Madison.
Loss Prevention had identified the two women as being involved in a multi-state felony shoplifting ring responsible for thefts in Monroe, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and most recently, Flowood, Mississippi.
The women were stealing items from the Ulta in Madison when officers from the police department arrived at the location.
A vehicle pursuit ensued as officers attempted to take the women into custody. The pursuit entered Interstate 55 and continued northbound, approaching the Gluckstadt area, where the Madison County Sheriff’s Department assisted in bringing the pursuit to an end north of the Nissan interchange.
There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the pursuit.
Mickeiko Marcel Edwards of Cedar Hill, Texas and Margo Concone Norris of Arlington, Texas were taken into custody.
Numerous items from the various jurisdictions were recovered from the car, along with a small amount of marijuana.
The women are currently in custody in the City of Madison, being charged with felony shoplifting, felony fleeing, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.
Investigators with the Madison Police Department are currently working with the other agencies to return the stolen items and other charges are expected in the respective jurisdictions.
