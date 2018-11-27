Taylorsville to play in state title game without starting quarterback

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The MHSAA football championship press conference was held Monday morning at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. As teams are preparing for the big games this weekend, we take a look at the battle in 2-A between Scott Central and Taylorsville.
The last time the Rebels won a state championship was back in 1999. Scott Central’s current Head Coach, Devin Cooper, played on that championship team.
“It’s a great honor, a great privilege. To get this far you have to be blessed,” Coach Cooper said. “We’ve had some injuries early in the season and we kind of over came that and faced some adversity. To have all of your guys in the playoff run is crucial.”
But that’s something Taylorsville won’t have this weekend. The Tartars' starting quarterback, Ty Keyes, fractured a bone above his ankle in last Friday’s game against Bay Springs. Taylorsville’s Head Coach, Mitch Evans, said Keyes won’t be playing this weekend.
“It’s a big blow to us offensively as a leadership, and it’s a big blow to the team,” Coach Evans said. “We have confidence in our young quarterback, the back up.”
Freshman Karson Evans, who happens to be Coach Evans' son, will get the start against Scott Central.
“I think our kids will step up and play fine,” Evans said. “Defensively, if we play the way we’ve been playing I think we’ll be fine. Offensively we may struggle a little bit early, but I think our backup will do a good job.”
Taylorsville and Scott Central are set to play for the MHSAA 2A State Championship game this Saturday in Hattiesburg at 3:00.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.