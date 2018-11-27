Sheriff: Serial killer admits to murdering 2 more Coast women on the same day

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Samuel Little, the serial killer who has confessed to killing as many as 90 women across the country, is now facing murder charges for the deaths of two more women on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Little has been charged with the murders of Alice Taylor and Tracy Johnson, two women who were killed in December 1992. Earlier this month, Little was charged with the murder of Julia Critchfield, who was murdered in 1978.
Authorities say Alice Taylor’s body was found on Dec. 11, 1992, under a pile of tires on the side of the road between Mississippi Avenue and Alabama Avenue. An autopsy showed that she had been strangled. At the time, police were also investigating the disappearance of Tracy Johnson, a close friend of Alice’s who was seen with her on the day before her body was discovered.
Less than three weeks later, Tracy’s body was found on a dirt road off Highway 49 in Saucier. She had been strangled, as well. At the time, investigators believed that the two friends were killed by the same person, possibly at the same time, but all of their leads dried up and the case eventually went cold.
In October, Harrison County investigators were contacted by the Texas Rangers after Little reportedly confessed to dozens of murders across the country. Authorities said Little admitted to killing Critchfield at that time and also said he had killed two women on the same day in the early 90s.
Little told investigators the women were together when he met them in North Gulfport. He said he picked them both up on the same but at different times, murdering each of them separately and then disposing of their bodies.
Harrison County investigators went to Texas, where Little is currently serving three life sentences for murders he committed in Los Angeles. After confirming details in the cases, Little was charged with the murders of Alice Taylor and Tracy Johnson. Sheriff Peterson said Little will be extradited back to Mississippi to answer other indictments against him, which include the murder of Julia Critchfield. According to the sheriff, Harrison County investigators are now going over every cold case they have between 1978 and 1995, searching for any other murders that may be linked to Little.
Little is also a suspect in the death of Melinda LePree, whose body was found in a Gautier cemetery in 1982. Jackson County authorities say all of the evidence will be brought before a grand jury so they can make a rational decision about how they want to move forward with this case.
