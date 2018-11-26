President, Vice President to discuss prison reform at roundtable before rally

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Prison Reform Roundtable with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence has started. The roundtable started moments after the two officials arrived in Gulfport at the Air National Guard Base. The roundtable is before the campaign rally for Cindy Hyde-Smith at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
The President and VP will be meeting to discuss prison reform through a legislation instituted by Pence called the First Step Act.
The First Step Act is a criminal justice legislation. The description of the act is listed as "to provide for programs to help reduce the risk that prisoners will recidivate upon release from prison, and for other purposes”.
The two officials will also be joined by local and state officials including: Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.
The roundtable is expected to last about half an hour beginning at 6:50 p.m.
