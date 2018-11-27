President Trump rallies support for Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of U.S. Senate runoff

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - On the eve of the runoff election, U.S. Senate candidates Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy are making their final pushes to get voters.
President Trump made a visit to the Magnolia State, campaigning for Hyde-Smith.
The President began his visit at the Tupelo regional airport where he spoke to a crowd about Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s stance on tax cuts, the border and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“She’s great on tax cuts, tough on the border. She loves our military and loves our vets and she always supports our judicial nominees,” said President Trump at his rally in Tupelo. “She stood up to the Democrat smear machine and she voted yes on Brett Kavanaugh.”
A few hours later, President Trump arrived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast ahead of his rally at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
Playing to an almost filled to capacity crowd at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, waiting for up to seven hours in some cases, President Trump, VP Mike Pence and SC Sen Lindsey Graham took the stage adorned with all the trimmings of the holiday season and the American flag boldly displayed.
The MAGA rally aimed at staving off what some consider impossible in Mississippi -- a U.S. Senate seat win by a democrat.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith making some comments, considered racially charged, is now facing what’s believed to be a serious challenge by former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Espy.
“So if you want more jobs, less crime, strong borders. How are we doing on the borders? Then you only have one choice to make tomorrow. You must vote Republican,” said President Trump to the packed house.
“African-American unemployment has reached the lowest rate every recorded," added Trump. "African-American youth unemployment has reached the lowest rate ever recorded and African-American poverty is at an all-time low.”
The last time a Democrat won a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi was 1982. Hyde-Smith became the first woman to fill the seat after she was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant to fill the unexpired term of Thad Cochran.
Tuesday’s runoff election will determine who will fill the final two years of that Senate seat.
