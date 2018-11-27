Passer-by rescues boy after SUV skids into Indianapolis pond

This Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, photo provided by the Indianapolis Fire Department shows the scene where emergency personnel rescue a mother and her two daughters after their SUV slid from an icy bridge into the frigid water of a retention pond in Indianapolis. The mother and one daughter are seen at right. A 4-year-old boy in the vehicle was rescued earlier by a passer-by. (Rita Reith/Indianapolis Fire Department via AP) (AP)