One dead, one injured in early morning shooting near I-55

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent a second man to the hospital early this morning.
Officers were called to the area of Interstate 55 West Frontage Road, near Elton Road, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They located a small sedan that had been occupied by three black men, with two suffering from gunshot injuries.
One victim was pronounced dead on scene and another was transported to a local area hospital.
The small sedan was traveling north on the Frontage Road when several shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, traveling in the same direction, striking both passengers. The driver was not harmed.
The deceased victim has been identified as 25-year-old J L Noel, Jr. The transported victim, who has only been identified as a 19-year-old man, is listed in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
