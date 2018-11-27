Marcus Hamblin, 41

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Marcus Hamblin, a 41-year-old black male, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, after being shot outside his business, according to Jackson police.
JPD Cpl. Colendula Green said officers received a “shots fired” call at Cut City Barber Shop on Bullard Street at around 1:30 p.m.
Police found Hamblin dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Chief James Davis said they believe four men wearing clown masks got out of a black sedan and began shooting Hamblin.
Davis told reporters that investigators will be reviewing surveillance video of the scene.
Police have not made any arrests nor uncovered any motive in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
