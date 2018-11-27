First Alert Forecast: chilly Tuesday; warmer late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: A gradual warm-up will take place through the latter part of the week – along with increasing chances for showers and storms by the end of the week. Clouds will begin to thicken by Thursday and Friday along with the chance for a few storms. Expect highs to be in the lower, even middle 70s, these days. Rain chances will increase late Friday into early Saturday as a front pushes through the region. Strong storms can’t be ruled out during this time frame. Rain chances will decrease through Saturday morning – eventually leading to increasing sunny breaks by the afternoon. Rain chances will be on the increase again by Sunday afternoon, leading to our next front moving in by Monday afternoon ahead of our next blast of chilly air due in by Tuesday.