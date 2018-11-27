Drew Brees featured on cover of Sports Illustrated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints quarterback has been featured for the 10th time on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Drew Brees is featured on the cover of the Dec. 3 issue of the magazine. He is also the center of a feature called,“It’s Time to Rethink Drew Brees (Please, Stop Calling Him an Underdog).”
Below is an excerpt from the beginning of the piece:
“The short guy with the shoulder injury. The rejection in San Diego and the posthurricane redemption in New Orleans. Six feet of calm, cool and collected dad, overshadowed by his glitzier quarterback cohort. If this is how you see the Saints’ quarterback—boy, are you missing out.”
Read the piece here.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.