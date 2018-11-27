DECISION 2018 | THE RUNOFF: Mid-morning update

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Traffic at polling places across the State is steady, according to observers from the Secretary of State and State Auditor’s Offices. Turnout appears to be lower than the November 6 General Election.
No major problems have been reported to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“We still have more than eight hours left to vote in Mississippi, so we are encouraging all registered voters to take the time to cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.
Polls are open until 7:00 p.m. Voters standing in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to vote.
As a reminder, campaigning for a candidate on the ballot within 150 feet of the entrance of a polling place is prohibited.
Problems at the polls or other questions should be directed to the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at 800-829-6786.
Circuit clerks and designated bailiffs and poll workers at polling places can also provide assistance.
