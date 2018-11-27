DECISION 2018 | THE RUNOFF: All eyes on Mississippi Senate race Hyde-Smith vs. Espy

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Tuesday is election runoff day and many will head to the polls to vote for a number of statewide and local offices.
Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith face off in the Nov. 27 runoff election, which will decide who serves out the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran’s term.
On April 2, 2018, Hyde-Smith became the first woman to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress. Espy, if elected, would be the first black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.
Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
We’ll be live, bringing you updates on the races getting national attention including that tightly-contested U.S. Senate Campaign.
U.S. Senate Special Election
- Mike Espy (Democrat)
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (Republican - incumbent)
Court of Appeals Judge, District 2
- Erik Hawkins
- Deoborah McDonald
Court of Appeals Judge, District 4
- David McCarty
- Jeff Weill, Sr.
U.S. House of Representatives District 85
- Jeffrey Harness
- JoAnn Collins-Smith
U.S. House of Representatives District 31
- Barbara Brooks
- Otis Anthony
County Court Judge, District 3
- John Pike
- Johnnie McDaniels
