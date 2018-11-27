DECISION 2018 | THE RUNOFF: All eyes on Mississippi Senate race Hyde-Smith vs. Espy

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy discussed issues affecting voters at Tuesday night's debate.
By Mary Grace Eppes | November 27, 2018 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:27 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Tuesday is election runoff day and many will head to the polls to vote for a number of statewide and local offices.

Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith face off in the Nov. 27 runoff election, which will decide who serves out the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran’s term.

On April 2, 2018, Hyde-Smith became the first woman to represent Mississippi in the United States Congress. Espy, if elected, would be the first black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

We’ll be live, bringing you updates on the races getting national attention including that tightly-contested U.S. Senate Campaign.

RACES TO WATCH:

U.S. Senate Special Election

  • Mike Espy (Democrat)
  • Cindy Hyde-Smith (Republican - incumbent) 

Court of Appeals Judge, District 2

  • Erik Hawkins
  • Deoborah McDonald

Court of Appeals Judge, District 4

  • David McCarty
  • Jeff Weill, Sr.

U.S. House of Representatives District 85

  • Jeffrey Harness
  • JoAnn Collins-Smith

U.S. House of Representatives District 31

  • Barbara Brooks
  • Otis Anthony

County Court Judge, District 3

  • John Pike
  • Johnnie McDaniels

