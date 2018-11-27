CONSIDER THIS: Shop Local

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year and is the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. Last week, the spending was once again at an all-time high. And this week, Cyber Monday… or now it’s evolved to Cyber Week… is also on track to set new records.
Wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday and there were also record sales at small businesses across the country this past weekend. That’s great news, because for many local businesses, it's a make or break time of year. So, as you continue checking off the items on your shopping list, consider shopping locally. Local businesses create jobs, they generate revenue to help pay for police and fire protection, as well as funds that go to build better streets and support other important services. Local businesses support our schools, churches and civic organizations. Local businesses are critical to our local communities.
Whenever you can, shop local. It gets a lot of attention during the Holidays, but it will have impact that positively impacts towns and communities well into the New Year.
