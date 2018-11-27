CONSIDER THIS: Shop Local

Wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday and there were also record sales at small businesses across the country this past weekend. That’s great news, because for many local businesses, it's a make or break time of year. So, as you continue checking off the items on your shopping list, consider shopping locally. Local businesses create jobs, they generate revenue to help pay for police and fire protection, as well as funds that go to build better streets and support other important services. Local businesses support our schools, churches and civic organizations. Local businesses are critical to our local communities.