Charges made in armed robbery, shootout on I-55

Both suspects have been denied bond

By Josh Carter | November 27, 2018 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 4:43 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested and charged the two-suspects accused in an armed robbery that took place at the Exxon in the 4600 block of I-55 North on November 21.

Joshua Johnson (Source: JPD)
Fred Nelson III (Source: JPD)
25-year-old Joshua Johnson and 27-year-old Fred Nelson III have each been charged with one count of armed robbery of a business and one count of armed robbery of an individual. Nelson has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Both Johnson and Nelson have appeared in court and both have been denied bond.

Additional arrests are forthcoming. This investigation is ongoing.

