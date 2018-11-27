Charges made in armed robbery, shootout on I-55

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested and charged the two-suspects accused in an armed robbery that took place at the Exxon in the 4600 block of I-55 North on November 21.
25-year-old Joshua Johnson and 27-year-old Fred Nelson III have each been charged with one count of armed robbery of a business and one count of armed robbery of an individual. Nelson has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Both Johnson and Nelson have appeared in court and both have been denied bond.
Additional arrests are forthcoming. This investigation is ongoing.
