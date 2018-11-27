After man reports body, police find sex doll on Idaho sidewalk

LEWISTON, ID (RNN) - Police in Idaho are holding on to a lifelike sex doll, which was mistaken for a human body, in case the doll’s owner claims the lost property.
A man reported finding a body on the sidewalk late at night on Nov. 18, according to KREM. But when officers responded to the scene, they found a human-sized doll lying in the street.
The doll, which is approximately 100 pounds and made of silicone, did not have any clothes on, police say.
It is being held as found property at the police station, where the owner can claim it, The Lewiston Tribune reports.
Police say if the doll’s rightful owner does not claim it within six months, it will be destroyed.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.