WATCH LIVE: President Trump campaigns at rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Tupelo
President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast Monday to campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
By Waverly McCarthy | November 26, 2018 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 3:51 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One day before the special runoff election for U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump is visiting the Magnolia state to campaign for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Hyde-Smith faces Democratic challenger Mike Espy.

Controversy has filled Hyde-Smith’s campaign, from her comments on public hangings to major organizations requesting refunds for their campaign donations.

[ Mississippi senator Cindy Hyde-Smith releases statement on ‘public hanging’ comment ]

[ Major League Baseball asks Hyde-Smith to return donation ]

Despite the controversy, President Trump has been vocal in his support for Hyde-Smith. He tweeted over the holiday weekend that she’s “an outstanding person who is strong on the Border, Crime, Military ... Needed in D.C.”

The president is set to arrive at the Tupelo Regional Airport Monday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the first of two stops in the state. The second is at 8 p.m. in Biloxi.

