WATCH LIVE: President Trump campaigns at rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Tupelo

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One day before the special runoff election for U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump is visiting the Magnolia state to campaign for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Hyde-Smith faces Democratic challenger Mike Espy.
Controversy has filled Hyde-Smith’s campaign, from her comments on public hangings to major organizations requesting refunds for their campaign donations.
Despite the controversy, President Trump has been vocal in his support for Hyde-Smith. He tweeted over the holiday weekend that she’s “an outstanding person who is strong on the Border, Crime, Military ... Needed in D.C.”
The president is set to arrive at the Tupelo Regional Airport Monday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the first of two stops in the state. The second is at 8 p.m. in Biloxi.
We’ll stream Trump’s visits to Mississippi here and on the WLBT 3 On Your Side Facebook page.
