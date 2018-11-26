Warren Central Junior High releasing students early

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Students are being released at noon Monday for a power outage.
According to the Vicksburg Warren School District Facebook page, it is likely the power will not be restored before the end of school today.
According to Joey Lee with Entergy, a transformer failed and Entergy is bringing a new one ini from Jackson.
Restoration is anticipated by mid-afternoon Monday.
Buses will run at noon or parents can pick up their child from the school.
The school district says this power outage only affects this school. It does not affect WCJHS student who attends the Academy of Innovation.
