Victim identified in Jackson’s 76th homicide

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The man found shot to death inside a car on Bullard Street in Jackson on Sunday has been identified.
Cpl. Colendula Green identified the victim as 41-year-old, Marcus Hamblin.
This is the city’s 76th homicide.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, Jackson police received a report of shots fired at Cut City Barber Shop.
When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the drivers' seat of this car. Police Chief James Davis says the victim was the owner of the barber shop.
According to JPD Chief James Davis, four men in clown masks got out of a black sedan and began shooting.
Chief Davis say there is surveillance video that his team will be reviewing.
There is no motive at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.
