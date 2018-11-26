SEC releases statement on Egg Bowl fight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WLBT) - The SEC will require the athletic directors of Ole Miss and Mississippi State to meet with the league office in the wake of the fight that erupted between the two teams in the Egg Bowl.
“It remains disappointing to have seen the unnecessary actions during and after the Mississippi State at Ole Miss game on Thursday night,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement released by the league. “These actions are unacceptable and my concern relates to the bigger issue of the repeated incidents before, during and after games between these football programs."
“These incidents have become too common in this series," Sankey continues. "I will require both athletics directors to meet with me at the SEC Office in the off-season to review past issues and develop a plan for the purpose of creating a healthier environment for this annual game.”
The SEC announced, following their own review of the incident, four players should have been assessed flagrant personal foul penalties: Johnathan Abram and Jamal Peters of Mississippi State and A.J. Brown and Matt Corral of Ole Miss.
The fight followed a contested catch between Abram and Brown as time expired in the 3rd quarter. Punches were thrown, and Peters ripped Corral’s helmet off as both benches cleared.
The league admitted two players who were ejected were misidentified by the officiating crew and should not have been ejected: Ole Miss' C.J. Moore and Mississippi State’s Cameron Dantzler.
Abram and Peters will not face any suspensions for the Bulldogs' bowl game, as the SEC says “flagrant personal foul penalties do not result in suspensions for subsequent games”.
