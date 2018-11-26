Rescue dog missing in Brandon after bad wreck on I-20

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - A beloved family pet is missing after a bad wreck in Brandon off I-20 Sunday.
A woman was driving on I-20 west just before the Brandon exit when she was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler.
Her car was smashed completely in on the passenger’s side.
The driver’s beloved rescue dog Bubba was in the car when it wrecked and ran away during the incident.
He is two years old and was adopted by the girl and has been a part of the family ever since.
The family and local rescues are frantically searching for the dog.
Bubba is very friendly, but afraid and unfamiliar with the area.
If you see Bubba, please call the family at 601-421-0792.
The driver was hospitalized with a severe concussion.
