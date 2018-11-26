Rescue dog missing in Brandon after bad wreck on I-20

The dog’s name is Bubba and is very friendly.

Rescue dog missing in Brandon after bad wreck on I-20
Dog missing after crash on I-20; Source: Facebook
By Morgan Howard | November 26, 2018 at 9:32 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 9:32 AM

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - A beloved family pet is missing after a bad wreck in Brandon off I-20 Sunday.

A woman was driving on I-20 west just before the Brandon exit when she was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler.

Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters
Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters (Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters)
Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters
Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters (Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters)
Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters
Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters (Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters)

Her car was smashed completely in on the passenger’s side.

The driver’s beloved rescue dog Bubba was in the car when it wrecked and ran away during the incident.

He is two years old and was adopted by the girl and has been a part of the family ever since.

Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters
Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters (Dog missing after wreck on I-20; Source: Lisa Walters)

The family and local rescues are frantically searching for the dog.

Bubba is very friendly, but afraid and unfamiliar with the area.

If you see Bubba, please call the family at 601-421-0792.

The driver was hospitalized with a severe concussion.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.