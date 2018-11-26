Red Cross relocates Natchez office

FLOWOOD, MS (WLBT) - The American Red Cross is looking for a new facility in Natchez and its current Natchez office on N. Union Street will be sold within the next year.
Around the country and in Mississippi, the Red Cross continues to examine its real estate portfolio to identify instances where Red Cross may have underutilized properties, or where relocation would allow the organization to dedicate greater resources to the people served.
Rachel Word, the chief executive officer for the Mississippi Region American Red Cross, said there would be no disruption to Red Cross services during the transition, and the relocation will only enhance the organization’s ability to best serve the community.
“It is important that people to know, the impact of the Red Cross is not measured by our location, but by the volunteers and employees who deliver our mission-related services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Word explained.
Throughout this process and always, dedicated volunteers and staff will provide services in the community, assistance to military members, their families, and veterans, and respond to disasters big and small.
